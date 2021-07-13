Child dies after being dragged 50 metres by spooked cow

JELI: A six-year-old boy died after being dragged for 50 metres by a spooked cow in Kampung Rahmat.

Jeli district police chief, DSP Ahmad Arifin, said the incident took place yesterday at 6.40pm after the boy’s 29-year-old father untethered the cow in a field to take it home.

“After untethering the cow, the boy’s leg got caught on the rope. The father tried to uncoil the rope but the cow got spooked and shot off, dragging the victim for about 50 metres,” said Ahmad in a statement today.

The boy was taken for treatment at the hospital but Hospital Jeli confirmed he died from injuries to his head and body.

“Investigations found no criminal element and the case has been classified as sudden death,” said Ahmad. — Bernama