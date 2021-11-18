Child falls to his death from condo unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Barely a day after a home alone four-year-old girl fell to her death from a condominium on Jalan Ipoh, another child met the same fate yesterday.

This time a five-year-old boy, briefly left under the care of his aunt, died after he fell from the 16th floor of the Magnaville condominiums in Selayang.

The victim’s body was found on the second floor of the building.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed today said that police on being alerted of the incident at about 10.50am yesterday went to the scene and learnt that the house was occupied by the victim’s mother, aunt and his younger sibling.

He said at about 9.30am, the victim’s mother had left both her children under the care of their aunt and stepped out of the apartment for a shop nearby.

Zainal said about an hour later, the victim’s aunt found the boy missing from his room.

She alerted the boy’s mother who rushed home only to discover her son was dead.

Zainal said police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for investigations.

He said checks showed the woman has five past records for drug-related offences.

Zainal said the suspect who was remanded for seven days from today is being investigated for causing death by negligence under Section 31(1)(5b) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer Insp Mohd Nizar Adnan at 03-6126 2222 or 013-9961892.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old girl who was left unsupervised and alone at a high-rise apartment was killed in a similar case at a condominium on Jalan Ipoh.

The girl who is believed to have climbed over a window of a room at her apartment on the 29th floor of the condominium was found dead along a corridor on the eighth floor of the place.

She was under the care of her father but he had earlier left the house to buy things from a nearby store.