Child found dead with strangulation marks not abuse victim: Police

BATU PAHAT: The 11-year-old girl found dead with strangulation marks at a house in Taman Bukit Tropika, Yong Peng here yesterday was a not victim of abuse, police said today.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah, when contacted today, said preliminary investigations found that the child had no signs of old injuries on her body.

He said that based on investigations, the victim had been strangled, but added that police are probing the case further.

The 34-year-old mother of the victim was detained to facilitate investigations after police were alerted of the incident by the public at 4.55 pm on Thursday. — Bernama