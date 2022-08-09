Child hurt in MRR2 suicide recovers from serious injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar boy who survived a 20 meter fall after being flung by his father from an elevated road at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) last week has recovered from the serious injuries he sustained.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that the child who is believed to be about five-years-old was moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a regular ward at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) on Monday.

He said the child is in stable condition and is recuperating under the observation of doctors.

“We are waiting to interview the child and will hand over our findings to the Attorney-General Chambers for further action.” Beh said.

In the morning of Aug 2, a 38-year-old Myanmar man with refugee status brought three children to the elevated road, threw them down before jumping off.

The bodies of the man, an eight-year-old girl and another male child believed to be aged seven were found on a road at the Desa Jaya traffic lights junction.

The hospitalised child who fell on a grass patch and suffered serious injuries was warded at the KLH in critical condition before showing signs of recovery on Monday.

Police who managed to trace the dead man’s wife, also a Myanmar aged 26, learnt that the victim suffered mental health issues and had threatened to commit suicide several times in the past.