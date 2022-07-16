Child immunisation records, health screening now featured on MySejahtera: Khairy

IPOH: Child immunisation records and health screenings are now displayed on the MySejahtera app which has been added and updated with improved safety features, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

As such, he said users need not be unduly worried as measures to improve security features were done continuously, with the new features displayed as soon as the MySejahtera application is updated.

“There is no intrusion of personal data kept by the Health Ministry (MOH), and not stored by other parties. The data is only shared by your MySejahtera account. This, among others, allows health records resulting from health examinations to be displayed on the phone.

“At the same time, the new features for child immunisation records, which starts with babies born from July 1 onwards, will also be featured on MySejahtera,“ he said at a media conference after launching the Perak-level Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) here today.

Khairy said for the second phase, the pink book (appointment book to record the child’s development) will also be included in MySejahtera and the next phase will involve the red book, or blood donation book.

Separately, when asked on the Malaysian Treasury’s circular on Public Expenditure Savings issued yesterday, Khairy said it will not affect national health services.

This is because the savings made by the MOH were not related to key issues such as the supply of medicines but to other expenses, he said, and cited the example of programmes being held in MOH’s own facilities instead of hotels or the use of luxury caterers and so on as examples.

Among others, the new guidelines stated that ministries, departments, agencies, federal statutory bodies and companies limited by guarantee (CLBG) must restructure all programmes and activities and manage their cash flow according to priorities by ensuring that no trade-offs are made for programmes and activities that focused on the well-being of the people. — Bernama