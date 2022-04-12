‘Child safety must be prioritised’

PETALING JAYA: The choice between family and work continues to be difficult for many in the community, where people embrace one over the other based on their priorities.

The recent death of a three-month-old infant, believed to have choked on his milk after his father left him alone and gone to work, is an example.

Prince Court Medical Centre consultant paediatrician Dr Anthony Mansul said it was ridiculous to leave a newborn alone at home.

Parents should not overlook their children’s safety, especially when they show threatening symptoms such as fever and breathing difficulties, Mansul told theSun.

“They also should take note if a child is dehydrated and does not pass urine.”

Mansol said parents and caretakers should be well versed in first aid to help children during an emergency.

“Basic mouth-to-mouth or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is very useful as many childhood conditions are a result of breathing problems such as choking, aspiration, and near-drowning.”

Yayasan Chow Kit CEO Ananti Rajasingam said the government should consider public inclusive daycare to provide a safe home for children.

She said her organisation provides free daycare services for underprivileged children aged seven and above.

OrphanCare CEO Datin Paduka Che Asmah Ibrahim, who understands the father’s inability to hire a caretaker for his son, said parents should prioritise children’s health and safety over money.

“Parents must think of their children’s safety first. If they cannot afford a babysitter, they should find work where they could be near their children.

“The need to provide babysitters, day-care services or community-based childcare services should be given serious attention to minimise incidents that could endanger children. Employers should also take responsibility by providing such services,” she said.