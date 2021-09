KUALA LUMPUR : It is a distressing footage of a young girl who is neglected and left to fend for herself in the streets by her suspected drug addict father.

Yet it was touching to watch how a child of such tender age defends her father even after he lands a punch on her in front of an infuriated member of public who confronts him for failing to care for her welfare.

The child appears to be no older than six-years-old and her father appeared to be intoxicated.

The video which was posted in the TikTok application and shared widely in the social media late on Wednesday did not indicate the location of the incident although it is believed to be at a drug addicts haven on Jalan Chow Kit here.

Taken by an unidentified man who is believed to have found the girl whom he refered to as Aishah, the two and a half minute video showed him confronting the child’s father at what appears to be a backlane.

He berates him for allowing her to wander away alone along busy traffic where he spotted her trying to cross a road.

When the child’s father lands a punch on his daughter, causing the frail child to fall and cry, the man loses his temper and assaults the girl’s father and scolds him for hitting her.

As the child’s father cringes and sits on the group, the man threatens to call the police.

However, the little girl quickly gets up and comes to her father’s defence, pleading with the man to not call the police.

“No, no don’t. He is my father. Don’t call the police to arrest by father.” the girl pleads as she strokes her father’s head and stands in between..

“Next time do not beat any child in front of me. If I call the police you will be in big trouble.I have proof in camera you assaulted her. Aishah, be careful.” the man warns as the child leaves with her father.

Federal police CID assistant director of sexual, women and child investigations division (D11) ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan said police are aware of the footage and believe it is the same child who was reported begging at a backlane on Jalan Chow Kit several days ago.

“We are checking if it is the same individual who was posted in by a netizen in Facebook. We are in the midst of tracing the father to arrest him. The Welfare Department is also carrying out an investigation of exploitation of the child for begging under laws of the Child Act.” she told theSun.

Siti Kamsiah also urged the TikTok user who posted the video to come forward and assist police in its search for the girl by providing further details of the incident

Over the weekend, a child resembling Aishah and said to be just four-years-old was spotted begging on Jalan Chow Kit.

Welfare Department officials who went over to rescue the child, found her but a man claiming to be the girl’s father wanted to sell her and demanded for RM6,000.

When the officials refused, he grabbed the girl and fled the scene.

Police have since been on the hunt for the man and the child.

Siti Kamsiah also urged those who have information of the child or her father to contact the nearest police station.