Childminder charged with murdering baby girl

IPOH: A childminder was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a six-month-old girl who was under her care.

Tan Wooi Cheng, 51, nodded after the charge was read out to her, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She was charged with murdering Cheong Si Yuat at a house in Persiaran Klebang Selatan 5, Tawas Indah, Chemor, here between midnight last July 9 and 11 am on July 12.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, whipping of not less than 12 strokes, upon conviction

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria prosecuted, while lawyer J. Matthews represented Tan.

The court set Oct 5 for mention for submission of the chemist and post-mortem reports.

Based on media reports last July 15, the baby, believed to have been abused by her babysitter, died at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital after two days in a coma. - Bernama