PETALING JAYA: For children today, life is no longer what it used to be. There is no playtime with friends. School means sitting in front of the computer all day long, and there is a lot more homework.

They also see their parents constantly worrying about making ends meet.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left as much mental strain on children as it has on adults, albeit for different reasons.

While their parents worry about putting food on the table, they grief over being cut off from friends and peers.

This leads to a deterioration in mental well-being that can eventually cause a decline in physical health, according to clinical psychologist Dr Joel Low of The Mind Psychological Services and Training.

Low explained that children develop a feeling of “disconnect” and they grief over losing their ability to be with their friends.

“Added to that is the loss of learning, not academically, but in the ability to function in a social situation,” he told theSun.

He said depression and anxiety can also cause a child to become reclusive.

“They no longer want to engage in play, and this is largely catatonic (usually manifested in agitation, confusion and restlessness).”

He added that a lack of physical activity may eventually affect their coordination and muscle function.

Low said children in the B40 and lower M40 groups would be most susceptible to a decline in mental and physical well-being because their socio-economic status cannot afford them bigger homes and larger spaces where they can still engage in some activities.

“This can be the garden or communal spaces such as parks and playgrounds in a housing area,” he said, adding that parents can help by getting children to engage in creative play on their own.

“It is crucial for you to constantly engage your children in some activity. Make sure they are connected and help them understand the situation, on their own terms and in a very simplified concept.”

He said that would help them understand why such restrictions are in place.

On the bright side, Low added that children are resilient and can bounce back once the crisis is over.

SEGi University psychologist Datin Dr Mariani Md Nor said the pandemic has brought a complex display of challenges that have mental health consequences for everyone, particularly children.

“Some children are at greater risk of developing intense reactions, including severe anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies,” she said.

“Being unable to go out leads to social isolation, which is made worse by increased screen time.

“Children are active beings and they need a lot of playtime to release pent-up energy and relieve boredom. However, the current situation does not allow that,” she added.

She said children also need to be mentally fit to ensure they do not develop serious health problems.

“With poor health comes sleep disorders such as insomnia or sleep apnea. This will have a serious impact on their physical well-being.”

Mariani said the burden of online learning and an abundance of homework can also create an array of emotions that may have a negative impact on the emotional stability of a child.

She said changes to their routine such as being forced to keep a safe distance from family and friends, interruptions in learning and healthcare, missing significant events and loss of security and safety all add up to a negative impact on the child’s lifestyle and social well-being.

She suggested that parents keep an eye out for clues that the child is struggling.

“It is important to catch mental health problems before they escalate. Activities such as going for a walk together can help them to open up. Reassure them that things will get better and that they will be able to resume the activities they enjoy before long.”