KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court, in a landmark decision today, declared that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers who are married to foreigners are entitled by operation of law to be citizens of Malaysia.

Counsel Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar when contacted by Bernama said Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir ruled that the word “father” in the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution must mean and include mothers.

“The judge came to this verdict after a harmonious reading of several Articles in the Constitution.

“The judge also made an order that all the relevant authorities must issue relevant documents, like identity cards, to these children in recognition of this effect,” he said, adding that the judge did not make any order as to costs as the case involved public interest.

The court made the ruling via online proceedings after allowing a legal suit filed by the Association of Family Support & Welfare Selangor & Kuala Lumpur (Family Frontiers) and six Malaysian women who are married to foreigners for their overseas-born children to have the right to become Malaysian citizens.

