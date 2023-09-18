Children Development Dept replaces Children’s Division under JKM

PUTRAJAYA: The Children Development Department has been set up to replace the Children’s Division under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) effective last Sept 1, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

In a statement today, she said the establishment of the department, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, when tabling the 2023 Budget last February, was the best solution to deal with the issue of child neglect and abuse.

She expressed confidence in the department providing quality services to the people, especially children, based on five core thrusts, namely prevention, development, protection, rehabilitation and integration into society.

A total of 169 contract staff from various service schemes and grades have been approved for the department this year to ensure it can function effectively and provide effective and professional services for the well-being of children in the country.

Apart from that, she said, efforts to mobilise the community established under the Child Act 2001, namely the Child Protection Team and the Child Welfare Team, as well as co-protectors, will also be increased in all 105 districts.

Nancy called for public cooperation to protect children by reporting cases of child abuse or neglect at Talian Kasih 15999 or via Whatsapp at 019-2615999 which operates 24 hours a day. - Bernama