Children introduced to vaping by family members

PETALING JAYA: A significant number of children aged between nine and 12 years have tried vaping after being indirectly lured by their fathers or brothers to give it a try, said Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) education officer N. V. Subbarow.

He said although these children did not buy any vape or e-cigarette gadgets, they would frequently try their father’s vape or e-cigarette while he used it at home or in the car.

“Most of the children, who were not smokers, said this was how they had tried vaping,” he added.

The information was gathered during awareness programmes on smoking, vaping and the use of e-cigarettes conducted by CAP in several primary and secondary schools in Penang.

Vaping is the act of inhaling the vapour produced by an e-cigarette or vaporiser, which is dangerous and addictive.

Subbarow said the children’s fathers and brothers regularly used the products at home and while driving.

“These fathers and brothers would casually give their vape gadgets to the children who are seated beside them in the car, at home or while on an outing. They would say it is fruit juice and there is no need to worry, when the actual content is nicotine.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 16,000 types of vape flavours in the market that contain health-impacting chemicals. During CAP’s awareness programmes on nicotine in vape juices, e-cigarettes and smoking, the children said they had previously not smoked but have now started vaping.

They also admitted that the male siblings suggested they try vaping, even though they sometimes refused.

“Out of 300 children CAP met during the no nicotine for childen programmes, about 200 claimed they vaped twice a week. They vape at home when their parents are not around.

“Most of the children believed the vape juices are made from fruits or sweets because of the aroma.”

Subbarow added that despite knowing that vaping is dangerous, some children and adults were still keen to try it.

During the awareness programmes, female children and students were also found to be attracted to the vaping culture. Out of four children, one is addicted.

The ratio for female students in secondary schools is six to two.

He said by encouraging children to try vaping, fathers and brothers are committing an offence.

“It is child abuse because the young family members are fed nicotine-containing juices. Children as young as eight are being exposed to health risks.

“The sweet-flavoured, colourful sticks are appealing to children. Vape cartridges have flavours named after candies, such as mint chocolate, mango and frozen lime drop.”

Nicotine can affect the brain and has a deleterious effect on health. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for children, teenagers and young adults.

Subbarow said according to paediatricians, nicotine can be more harmful to adolescents than adults, and may harm the developing brain. Not only are teenagers more susceptible to addiction but vaping can affect their ability to concentrate, study and exercise.

Studies have linked nicotine exposure to cognitive deficits, memory and executive function impairment, increased impulsivity, hyperactivity, aggression and suicidal ideation. Vapers also experience persistent coughs, bronchitis, congestion and phlegm.

WHO does not recommend vaping and have stressed that it is a gateway for teens and young adults to start using other addictive substances. Hence, the authorities must take stern action against anyone giving nicotine-based juices to children.