Children under 12 not allowed to go out during lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Parents, take note. Children below the age of 12 are not allowed to go out during the two-week total lockdown which begins today.

In its latest standard operating procedure (SOP), the National Security Council (NSC) today announced that children are barred to be present at any public premises and facilities except for certain situations.

The exceptions listed by NSC are emergency purposes, medical treatment, education and exercise. Phase one of the lockdown under MCO3.0 ends on June 14.