Chili sauce incident : Malacca police tracking down customer

MALACCA: Malacca police are tracking down a man to facilitate investigations into a misunderstanding over the purchase of chili sauce at a fast food restaurant in Taman Buaya here on Sept 22.

Malacca Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said it was important to record a statement from the 45-year-old trader, as both parties have given different versions of the incident.

“A female employee of the fast food restaurant lodged a report at the Ayer Keroh Police Station at 7.16 pm yesterday because she felt threatened and was worried about her safety after the customer recorded the incident.

“The woman’s statement was also recorded when she came to Malacca Tengah District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist further investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said based on the initial investigation, the man alleged that he was asked to pay for the additional chili sauce that was requested even though he had purchased food at the restaurant.

However, according to the restaurant employee she was forced by the man to sell 10 packets of chili sauce even though he was told sale of chili sauce was not allowed because they were given free by the fast food restaurant.

Christopher said that the woman also claimed that the man scolded and shouted at her in the incident that occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm on Sept 22.

He said no injuries or losses were reported in the incident and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, he said a check through the Integrated Police Reporting System (IPRS), found that a police report was lodged by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Malacca branch after the restaurant was issued a compound notice for not displaying the price for chili sauce.

Yesterday, the company operating the fast food restaurant in a statement said the incident occurred after its employee provided insufficient chili sauce packets for the food purchased by the customer.

This annoyed the customer, who insisted on paying for an additional 10 packets of chilli sauce despite being informed that it was free. -Bernama