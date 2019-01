PETALING JAYA: Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong (pix) has sued Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah for RM20 million in damages today over his “communist” remark.

The Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president had allegedly posted two defamatory articles about Liew.

In an Oct 20 Facebook posting, Azwanddin allegedly said the deputy defence minister was being insolent for donning a Communist uniform in the presence of the armed forces.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, who is also the Bukit Gelugor MP, said Azwanddin had an article in the JMM website dated Nov 19 carried the headline <i>Defence Ministry under pressure and threat</i>.

The suit was filed on behalf of Liew by Messrs Karpal Singh & Co on Dec 27 in the Kuala Lumpur High Court and is fixed for case management on Jan 29.

In the said suit, Liew is claiming from Azwanddin, amongst others, general damages, exemplary damages in the amount of RM20 million and an injunction restraining Azwanddin from further publishing similar articles in the future.