China hopes for policy support for investments into Malaysia: President Xi Jinping

PUTRAJAYA: China is looking forward for policy support for Chinese investments into Malaysia, including in new areas such as renewable energy, semiconductors and digital economy, said China’s President Xi Jinping.

Xi shared this matter during a historic meeting held with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – who is currently on a three-day official visit to China – at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, on Friday.

The Chinese premier, during the meeting, emphasised on China’s new paradigm of development, with its focus on opening up as well as on high-quality development and cooperation.

“All these would unlock new opportunities for a much greater collaboration, particularly in trade and investment,“ said a statement from Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

The statement said Anwar, during the meeting, reaffirmed the strong economic relations between both countries, citing the burgeoning trade figures, flagship projects under the BRI such as the East Coast Rail Link, as well as the Two Countries, Twin Parks in Kuantan and Qinzhou.

He welcomed further Chinese investments and collaboration in new emerging sectors including digital economy, agricultural modernisation and agricultural trade and renewable energy, while encouraging China’s involvement in Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) and expressing Malaysia’s willingness to export more to China, including in agro-commodities sector.

Anwar also welcomed Tsinghua University in Beijing to set up its first branch campus in Malaysia and looked forward to concrete cooperation on TVET and increase in the number of students from China in Malaysia.

On Myanmar, both leaders shared their great concern on the situation in Myanmar, with Xi expressing China’s support for the Asean-led effort to address the Myanmar situation, including its support to alleviate the situation of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both Anwar and Xi agreed to build on strong foundations by leveraging on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year, and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

“In this vein, President Xi expressed his support for the Malaysian Unity Government’s Malaysia Madani concept.

“For his own part, Prime Minister Anwar expressed support for the principles and values of President Xi Jinping’s global initiatives and his vision of a Community for a Shared future for Mankind, including the proposal for a Malaysia – China Community for a Shared Future,“ said the statement, adding that Anwar extended an invitation to Xi to undertake a State Visit to Malaysia.

Both leaders ended their meeting with an understanding to promote even more dialogues and interactions at all levels in enhancing further bilateral relations and addressing common challenges at the regional and international levels. - Bernama