China maintains commitment to invest in Malaysia despite pandemic fears

GEORGE TOWN: China continues to see Malaysia as a destination of choice for investment opportunities, says its consul-general in Penang, Lu Shiwei (pix).

This is especially so with fresh data emerging that the economic powerhouse has now restored growth despite the Covid-19 threat.

“With China’s ability to restore growth despite the initial fears of a recession due to the global pandemic, its companies are poised to reaffirm their commitment to invest in Malaysia and the region besides helping to possibly avert a global downturn,” Lu said in a statement.

Recently, the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce showed that China’s economy exhibited a V-shaped growth in the first half of 2020, Lu added.

With results in the second quarter changing from negative to positive, and the main indicators showing restorative growth and having demonstrated a trend of steady recovery, Lu said this can bring confidence to the world economy.

According to the major data, China’s GDP for the first quarter declined by 6.8% year-on-year but for the second quarter, it turned from negative to positive with a growth of 3.2% year-on-year and 11.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Lu said China will carry on reforming and opening up despite the presence of the virus.

Over years, the Asean region has become China’s largest trading partner.

In the first half of this year, the total import and export volume between China and Asean increased by 5.6% despite the adverse impact of Covid-19.

“It demonstrates the tremendous potential for cooperation between the two sides. China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Asean, including Malaysia, further strengthen the planning and alignment between the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of new strategies, promote achievements in regional cooperation, and to help pull the world economy out of recession at the earliest time,” he added.