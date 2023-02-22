China-Malaysia strong economic ties help boost bilateral trade to over US$200b in 2022

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia continues to be one of China’s main trading partners in Asean with the value of trade between the two countries recording over US$200 billion last year, said Minister at the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Tang Rui.

He said the close relationship between the two countries was an important factor that saw cooperation in the economic sector increase and further boosts the value of trade.

“Last year total trade between both countries exceeded US$200 billion.

“That is very encouraging because Malaysia with a population of about 30 million can boast of a bigger trade volume with China than some larger countries,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a visit to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site in Kampung Peringat here today.

Commenting further, Tang Rui said Malaysia will continue to be an important trading partner for China in Asean.

“China has been the largest trade partner with Malaysia over the last 14 years.

“This year after China has opened its borders, I notice more and more Chinese companies and enterprises coming to Malaysia seeking more opportunities, thus you can see the trade volume as a gauge of the trend and booming trade between China and Malaysia.

“I hope we can further improve the relationship between both countries and I believe the total volume of trade will increase in the future,” he said. - Bernama