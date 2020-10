KUALA LUMPUR: Criminal syndicates run by crooked China nationals are mushrooming in Malaysia and raking in millions of ringgit in ill-gotten gains.

Dozens of such syndicates that carry out scams, online gambling, non-existent investments, prostitution and other illegal activities have been crippled by police but their numbers are not on the decline.

Apart from picking plush apartments and landed properties to operate from, the syndicates are also setting up their activities in commercial buildings, creating an office-like environment as if they were running a legitimate business.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said last Saturday that police believe there are many more such foreign syndicates operating in the country that have yet to be sniffed out.

In the latest bust on Saturday evening, police raided a “Macau scam” syndicate here. They also seized a whopping RM2.5 million and arrested 14 China nationals and two local men, aged between 21 and 48.

A police team from the federal anti-vice, gaming and secret societies division made the arrests and seizure in separate raids on a condominium in Kajang and a double-storey terrace house at Jalan Desa Bukit Tiara in Cheras.

Huzir said the syndicate had commenced its activities two months ago and has been targeting victims in China.

The syndicate’s scams were related to prostitution, crypto-currency and money-laundering, he added.

Huzir said apart from portable computers and cellphones, an undisclosed amount of drugs was also seized.