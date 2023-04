BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) was accorded an official welcoming ceremony by the Chinese government in conjunction with his visit here, today.

He was greeted on arrival at the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People by his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

The national anthems of the two countries were played before Anwar inspected a guard of honour.

The two leaders later proceeded to a bilateral meeting. - Bernama