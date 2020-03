GEORGE TOWN: China’s consulate-general in Penang has pledged its support to help the state and federal governments to source for equipment and attire to fight Covid-19.

Its Consul-General Lu Shiwei in a statement said officials from all divisions have swung into action to communicate with the relevant parties in China through different channels such as government, non-government and private enterprises to search for useful supplies for Malaysia.

“We had earlier assisted the state, Penang Hospital, Hospital Lam Wah Ee, and relevant communities and people, to establish contacts with China National Pharmaceutical Group and other enterprises for purchasing test kits, N95 respirators, three-ply surgical masks, and protective gowns in China.”

Lu said that the consulate was also seeking an intermediate shipment of least 50,000 surgical masks and upon arrival the items would be distributed throughout the northern region of Malaysia.

The consulate will take a further step in keeping contacts with state governments, public health departments, and hospitals of all four states in northern Malaysia, to find out their demand for supplies of epidemic prevention and control.

“It is time for us to express the support of Chinese enterprises in fighting Covid-19.”

The virus has no boundaries and it is the common enemy of humanity regardless of country and race, said Lu.

“We are confident that Malaysia will win against Covid-19! Stay strong Penang! Stay strong northern Malaysia! Stay strong Malaysia!”