KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will play host to his counterpart from China, Wang Yi during the latter’s official visit to Malaysia from Oct 12 to 13.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said Wang Yi, who is also China’s State Councillor of the State Council, last visited Malaysia in 2018.

During the visit, Hishammuddin and Wang Yi will discuss the status of China’s Covid-19 vaccine, enhancing economic cooperation, post-pandemic collaborations and strengthening existing ties and cooperative efforts between the two countries.

“They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of common concern,” it said.

According to the statement, the visit will be conducted in full compliance with the health and safety measures set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) approved by the Special Ministerial Meeting on Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

The SOPs include a mandatory swab test to be taken three days before arriving at the country’s international airport and a second swab test to be taken at the airport upon arrival.

Delegates will also be escorted from the airport to the hotel, then to the event venue and to the airport again for departure to home, following a controlled itinerary, and can only fly in via private planes.

Apart from strengthening bilateral relations, the meeting of the two foreign ministers helps ensure that Malaysia and China are prepared to meet future challenges and continue their robust cooperation against the backdrop of the global pandemic. -Bernama