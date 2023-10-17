China’s Longi invests RM1.8 bln to build photovoltaic plants in Serendah

RAWANG: China’s Longi Green Energy Technology Co has invested RM1.8 billion to build three factories in Serendah to manufacture photovoltaic products, and they are expected to be completed by March 2024.

Longi is China’s largest listed solar panel manufacturer, focusing on manufacturing monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that as the global photovoltaic market stands poised for exponential growth, with predictions of a 29 per cent annual surge, it is a matter of immense pride that Malaysia stands prominently at the forefront of this green renaissance.

“With Longi’s projected output of 8.8 gigawatts upon completion, our nation’s global standing in the realm of clean and sustainable energy is poised for monumental growth,” he said.

His speech was read by Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) deputy secretary-general (Management and Investment) Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil at today’s official launch of the Longi Malaysia Serendah Module Plant.

Tengku Zafrul said Longi Green Energy’s unwavering commitment to Malaysia’s growth narrative was commendable by bolstering its Malaysian workforce and selecting Kuala Lumpur for its Asia-Pacific headquarters.

“Longi reiterates its confidence in the boundless potential our nation offers,” he added.-Bernama