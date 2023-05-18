China’s top legislator Zhao Leji arrives for three-day official visit

SEPANG: China’s 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji arrived here today to begin his three-day working visit to Malaysia.

The Air China aircraft carrying Zhao and his delegation touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 8.15am.

Among the dignitaries on hand to welcome him were Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng and Foreign Ministry Chief of Protocol Mohd Aini Atan.

Zhao then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 26 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (1RRD), led by Captain Mohd Hafeez Abdul Halim.

Malaysia is Zhao’s last stop of a three-country tour after Morroco and Senegal.

The top Chinese legislator’s itinerary later today includes a bilateral delegation meeting with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

While in Malaysia, he is also scheduled to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He will also travel to Melaka as part of the tour which include visits to Jonker Walk, Baba&Nyonya Heritage Museum and Melaka Strait before departing to Beijing on Saturday. -Bernama