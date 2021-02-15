Chinese community embraces new norm while ushering in Lunar New Year

PETALING JAYA: While the Ox may have been welcomed without the usual fanfare, the Chinese community showed some unique ways of ushering in the Lunar New year.

These ranged from dinners at home with family within a 10km range to virtual reunions through WhatsApp.

Corporate Communications student Jasmine Loke said it was a quieter celebration and reunion for her family.

She said every year, her relatives would reunite at her maternal grandmother’s house in Air Panas, Setapak in Kuala Lumpur.

“However, this year, we held that tradition on a screen – an experience that must have felt foreign to my 89-year-old grandmother, but one that was necessary to keep her and other relatives safe as staying home was now a sign of love,” she told theSun.

“Every Chinese New Year, my sister and I would absolutely dread being asked invasive questions about our love life and studies by our prying relatives and we tend to get stressed up over how to politely deflect their questions during our gatherings. This year, we were able to escape that experience, thanks to lagging WhatsApp video calls and the presence of our parents in the calls, which probably made it awkward for them to ask.

“On the downside, we collected a lot less ang pow this year. It seems that our uncles, aunties and other relatives conveniently ‘forgot’ to send us e-ang pow,” she said.

University lecturer Beh Chun Chee said this year was spent back at home due to travel restrictions imposed during the movement control order.

“In the past, all relatives would drive back to Ipoh, where our eldest uncle stays. We would do this on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The family would book a restaurant for a reunion lunch, and we would fill three tables. Families from different states – Penang, Perak, Selangor, and also from China – would meet up, feast and chat. However, we could not carry out the same tradition this year,” he said.

Instead, the cousins in his generation made a greeting video for the family.

“Each of us recorded a short clip to wish our elders a healthy and prosperous New Year and then sent the compilation to our family group on WhatsApp. Later, we had a Zoom meeting on the same day.”

Beh said while it was a relaxing Chinese New Year, he missed the usual sound of laughter and chatter among family members.

Executive Maureen Tong said she was thankful for the revised standard operating procedure that allowed her to join her brother and his family for a small reunion dinner.

“The reunion for this year was conducted on a small scale and we missed the different varieties of food we would get previously, but I believe what is more important is the health of our loved ones. I would rather miss this year’s celebrations so that I may enjoy next year and the years to come,” she said, adding that she missed the family bonding, spread of food and chit-chatting with cousins.

Insurance agent Cheong Joe Ee told theSun the most notable difference this year was fewer house visits, and fewer ang pow.

“The lockdown impact felt as though our traditions were restricted, but it is to stop the spread of the virus and to keep our elderly safe,” she said.