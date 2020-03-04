Chinese Embassy thanks Hospital Permai for treating China Covid-19 patients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese embassy here has expressed its appreciation to Hospital Permai in Johor Baru for its assistance and coordination in providing medical aid to Covid-19 patients from China.

This was conveyed in a letter addressed to the hospital by the embassy in Jalan Ampang here via its Consular Office. It was shared by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post.

“Hospital Permai had provided necessary medical assistance to the Covid-19 patients and demonstrated extraordinary medical skills during their medical treatment,“ it said.

As a result, it said, the patients who were treated at the hospital had a speedy recovery.

“Furthermore, your team has demonstrated the warmth and friendliness of Malaysians to (the) patients and their family,“ the letter said.

“Once again, the embassy would like to extend our profound gratitude to Hospital Permai for providing invaluable support to the Chinese citizens,“ it said, pointing out that the hospital also contributes to China’s fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

On his part, Dr Noor Hisham Dr Noor Hisham in the Facebook post conveyed the Health Ministry’s appreciation to all frontliners for their efforts and sacrifices to further enhance the level of preparedness in all aspects of the Malaysian health system to address the spread of Covid-19 in a holistic manner.

Among the Covid-19 patients treated at Hospital Permai were a couple aged 52 and 49 from China who had fully recovered and were discharged on Feb 18. - Bernama