Chinese Heritage Museum set to become N. Sembilan new attraction

SEREMBAN: The newly-opened Negeri Sembilan Chinese Heritage Museum is expected to become the latest tourist attraction in the state, thus increasing the number of domestic and foreign visitors to the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the museum, the second Chinese heritage museum in the country, has various exhibits highlighting the uniqueness of Chinese history, heritage and culture, which will help the public to have a better understanding of other communities’ history, customs and culture.

“The museum, located in Seremban, will attract tourists through its various artefacts on display, thus improving the local economy, especially in the district.

“Hopefully, the efforts made by the Negeri Sembilan Chinese Assembly Hall (DPCNS) will benefit current and future generations to understand the history that paved the way for today’s achievement,” he said when officiating the museum here today.

Among artefacts on display are the Seng Meng Lee sword, tin mining tools, over 70-year-old cinema equipment, photographs of important historical figures and documents.

He added the habit of taking note of the culture and history of other races is highly commendable, especially as Malaysia is a plural society of different cultures, customs and languages.

Therefore, he said, it was important for every Malaysian to be proactive and take note of the history of other races, thus giving impact to creating long-lasting harmony in the country.

The museum, located on the 2nd floor of DPCNS with an area of 2,195 square feet, was established on April 16, and took almost three years to be ready to welcome visitors. It is open to the public daily except Mondays, from 11 am to 5 pm. — Bernama