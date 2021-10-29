Chinese, Indian and Orang Asli communities to benefit from Budget 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A comprehensive initiative for all levels of society, regardless of race, religion, age or gender, is being implemented through a Developing Malaysian Family strategy under the Budget 2022.

Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, said that a total of RM200 million was allocated specifically for the Chinese community, which aims, among other things, to implement home improvement programmes and new village development, access to financing for new villages and the small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneur financing scheme.

As for the Indian community, he said that RM145 million was allocated, among other things, to implement programmes to empower the socio-economy of the community under the Indian Community Transformation Unit and funds under the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme by TEKUN Nasional.

He said that the government had also allocated RM50 million for repairs, maintenance and small development of houses of worship in local authority areas, as well as the implementation of community activities with the cooperation of the management of the houses of worship and local residents.

“In encouraging Sabah and Sarawak natives to deepen their knowledge related to culture and heritage, RM10 million is provided for this purpose,” he said when tabling the 2022 Budget, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family), in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul said that RM274 million was allocated to implement programmes to improve the living standards of the Orang Asli community, such as subsidies and schooling assistance, as well as welfare assistance for the benefit of almost 200,000 Orang Asli.

He said that for next year, the government would also increase the pocket money rate for community’s secondary school students to RM4 a day.

To support the unity and voluntary culture agenda at the community level, Tengku Zafrul said that an allocation of RM50 million, for a grant of RM6,000 for each Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) was also provided, which would benefit more than 8,000 KRTs.-Bernama