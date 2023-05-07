Chinese national denied entry into country returns home

PETALING JAYA: A Chinese national believed to be a woman who was stopped by Immigration officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to enter the country, has reportedly returned to China.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki as saying that the woman’s friend, who is also a Chinese national, returned home with her today (July 5).

“Both of them returned to China today,” Azam told the media.

Allegations of a female Chinese national who was denied entry into Malaysia upon arrival at KLIA for not having in hand the necessary documents required and a minister’s interference to ‘rescue’ her after officers demanded she pay RM3,000 just to enter the country, has resulted in the involvement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Just days after the fiasco with the Chinese tourist, another viral video surfaced on TikTok showing a man believed to be a Chinese national claiming that he was detained in KLIA since 2.30 pm on July 2 and was asked to pay RM10,000 to the immigration officer to enter Malaysia.

He also claimed that a Hong Kong tourist of the same fate was asked to fork out RM10,000 to immigration officers in order to enter Malaysia.

Responding to the viral video of the female Chinese national and claims of alleged corruption at KLIA, Anwar visited the airport yesterday in hopes of raising the credibility and integrity of the Immigration Department (JIM) which is being publicly criticised.

The Prime Minister was at KLIA for about 30 minutes and from the visit, he found the management and operation of the Customs Department and the Immigration Department under control and stated that appropriate action would be taken to improve the situation and resolve any problems.

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC has recorded statements from at least 14 individuals regarding last Thursday’s incident, including the two women and eight immigration officers.

The commission has also recorded statements from three individuals, including a VIP, who were involved in the incident.

MACC has also recorded statements from two main witnesses, who are Chinese nationals.

He said several immigration officers involved in the incident would be called to provide their statements.

Recently, allegations of bribery involving Immigration and Customs officers in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have become the talk of the town.

The matter has since been viralled on social media showing crowds of tourists lining up to enter Malaysia while some who had the cash in hand were allowed entry into the country by paying up to RM15,000, RM3,000 for a “special lane” and RM12,000 for visa-processing costs.