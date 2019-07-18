Chinese nationals most attracted to MM2H programme (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Chinese have taken to Malaysia in a big way. They account for the lion’s share of participants in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix).

Of the 43,943 people from 131 countries who have qualified for the programme, 13,892 are from China.

“Apart from the principal applicants, many family members are also in the programme,” Mohamaddin said when launching the 10th MM2H National Workshop at his ministry here today.

With 4,882 of its people in the programme, Japan is the second largest participating country. Rounding off the top five are Bangladesh with 4,187 people, the United Kingdom with 2,729 and South Korea with 2,568.

Mohamaddin said the programme contributed RM18.3 billion to the local economy last year in the form of mandatory fixed deposit contributions, immigration visa fees and other related payments. He said the collection of visa fees alone amounted to RM16.7 million last year.

“Aggressive sales missions and promotional activities over the past 10 years have led Malaysia to be ranked fifth in 2018 and 2019 as the world’s best retirement haven and as the only Asian country to qualify for this position, according to International Living, an online index on retirement overseas.

Malaysia has been the top choice for the Japanese since 2006, earning the country the Japan Longstay Foundation award.

Mohamaddin urged experienced and successful MM2H companies such as Iconic Living MM2H, U1 International MM2H, Alter Domus MM2H, Aspire MM2H and Aubella MM2H to provide guidance to the new members in attracting quality foreign citizens to join the programme.

Malaysia has been the top choice for the Japanese since 2006, earning the country the Japan Longstay Foundation award.

Mohamaddin urged experienced and successful MM2H companies such as Iconic Living MM2H, U1 International MM2H, Alter Domus MM2H, Aspire MM2H and Aubella MM2H to provide guidance to the new members in attracting quality foreign citizens to join the programme.