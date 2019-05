SEPANG: While China has banned plastic waste imports for recycling, its nationals who are involved in the business are attempting to move their operations to Malaysia – even if illegally.

For a year the company has been operating in the Sepang district and residents have tolerated it. But today, about 200 residents of Sepang took to the streets to protest against the factory in Jalan Sepang Batu 2, Sungei Pelek, urging the authorities to shut down its operations before it takes an irreversible toll on the health of the public and the environment.

Sungei Pelek Joint-Associations of Religious Houses president Joshua Tee said the factory is owned and run by Chinese nationals who began operating illegally about a year ago, recycling imported plastic waste.

He said after repeated complaints were lodged by residents, the authorities shut down the operations in March.

However, Joshua said last month, the factory resumed operations, this time with a six-month temporary permit issued by the Sepang Municipal Council (MPS).

“The noxious and foul emissions from the factory can be felt at a radius of 7km. There are five villages surrounding this area and the residents have been putting up with the fumes for about a year. Apart from feeling generally unwell, they have suffered from asthma and other breathing problems due to the emissions. How can MPS issue a licence for the factory? We are puzzled and shocked.”

Joshua added the factory carried out its operations late at night and lorries carrying imported plastic waste were seen by residents entering the premises.

Former municipal councillor Henry Tong, who was also protesting opposite the recycling factory said the authorities should get the views of the residents before making a decision to allow such factories to operate in the area.

“We do not have a political agenda and our concern is for the people’s health and environment. China has banned this industry and chased away its operators. Now, they are landing in Selangor to continue this harmful business. Sepang is a tourism town and a gateway to foreigners who arrive in Malaysia. The west coast beach is nearby and there are many river activities which attract visitors.

“With the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign next year, how will tourists react when they witness the high pollution and toxic fumes here. We have had enough of this and we want the operations to stop altogether for good,“ he said.