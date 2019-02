PETALING JAYA: The number of accidents recorded during Op Selamat in conjunction with the Chinese New Year decreased by 212 cases as compared to last year, according to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the operation, conducted over 15 days from Jan 29 to Feb 12, saw 20,829 accidents recorded throughout the country compared to 21,041 accidents reported for the same duration of Op Selamat last year.

“The total number of accidents was lower by 1%. Accident death cases also fell by 11 cases from 208 last year to 197 cases this year,” he said in a press conference after an award presentation ceremony for the best 14th Op Selamat contingent and district at Persada PLUS, here today.

Noor Rashid said during the operation, there were 216 deaths recorded compared to 226 fatalities last year.

Apart from that, he also said during the operation, 360,738 summonses were issued for various traffic offences compared to 385,547 summonses during the same period last year. — Bernama