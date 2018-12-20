Chinese pupil from Kuala Nerus get exceptional score for the KAFA Class Assessment Test

PETALING JAYA: A Standard 5 pupil from Kuala Nerus, Terengganu obtained 8A’s for the KAFA Class Assessment Test (UPKK), which is considered to be an exceptional achievement.

Por Hui Ling, 11, who hails from Taman Desa Jaya Kampung Gong Pak Damak, created history for her school SK Tok Jiring by getting straight A’s.

She obtained A’s in Ulum Syariah (Faith and Worship), Lughatul Quran (Quran language), Jawi, al-Quran studies, Islamic virtues, Sirah (biography of the Prophet Muhammad), Appreciating the Islamic Way of Living (PCHI) among others.

She is one of 57 pupils out of 138 to sit for the UPKK to obtain 8A’s.

Hui Ling, who is the third of four children had decided to take the UPKK on her own free will.

“My parents supported my decision to take the UPKK because they feel that I need to learn what the Malay pupils study as a lot of my Malay friends study Mandarin too,“ she said.

She said she enjoyed doing the UPKK especially Jawi.