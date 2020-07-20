Chinese vernacular school teacher found dead in car

GEORGE TOWN: The principal of a Chinese vernacular school stumbled upon one of his teachers, who was dead in his car.

The principal had earlier called the mother of the 43-year-old teacher to inquire why he had not turned up for work. The mother told him that her son had left for the school as usual at 6.30am.

The principal then went to the teacher’s house, but found his car parked near Paya Terubong. As he approached the car, he was shocked to see the teacher lying motionless in the vehicle, with the doors locked.

He called for an ambulance after failing to get a response. The medical personnel managed to gain entry into the car but attempts to resuscitate the teacher were unsuccessful.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the teacher had no prior medical conditions although his mother said he had been unwell for the past month and had gone to the pharmacy for medication.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending a detailed investigation.