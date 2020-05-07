Chini assemblyman dies at HKL

KUANTAN: Chini State Assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun (pix) died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, believed due to heart attack, early today.

He was 60 years-old.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed the death through postings on his official Facebook and Instagram.

The sad news was also shared by Abu Bakar’s political friends through their respective social media.

Abu Bakar, who held an Accounting Certificate from Maktab Kerjasam Malaysia, was Pekan Umno committee member and a former deputy chief of the division.

He was also chairman of Pahang Felda Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2018.

Abu Bakar’s remains would be brought back to Felda Chini Muslim cemetery for burial.

He is survived by wife, Datin Seri Razana Fatin Abdullah@Razali, and two children, from his first marriage.

In the 14th General Election, Abu Bakar retained the Chini state seat with a majority of 4,622 votes, defeating Mohd Razali Ithnain of PKR and PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim.

He held the seat since winning it in the 11th General Election in 2004.

Chini is one of the four state seats in the Pekan parliamentary constituency. — Bernama