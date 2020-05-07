Chini assemblyman laid to rest

PEKAN: Chini assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, who died from a heart attack yesterday, was laid to rest at Chini Muslim Cemetery here at 2.30pm today.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and state executive councillors.

Abu Bakar’s wife Datin Seri Razana Fatin Abdullah@Razali, 46, said her husband left for Kuala Lumpur with his driver from Indera Mahkota, Kuantan near here to attend a meeting at 3pm yesterday.

She said he sent her a WhatsApp message around 10.30pm to inform her that he was on his way to Bangsar to collect something before returning home.

“Soon after that, I was informed by his driver that he fell and experienced breathing difficulties. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital at 11.55pm.

“A post-mortem confirmed heart attack as the cause of death. His passing was unexpected because he was healthy and had no previous history of heart disease,” she told reporters when met at the funeral.

Abu Bakar is survived by his wife, two children from previous marriage and four grandchildren. — Bernama