Chini by-election: Eight sets of nomination forms bought

KUANTAN: Eight sets of nomination forms for the Chini state by-election have so far been bought from Pahang Election Commission (EC)’s office today.

Pahang EC director, Datuk Zamree Hamli said from the total, four sets were bought by a Barisan Nasional representative while four others were bought by independent representatives.

He said the nomination forms have been on sale since May 15 at the Pahang EC office and at the Pekan District and Land Office, near here.

The Chini state by-election was called followed the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun on May 6 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital of a heart attack.

EC set Chini by-election on July 4 and nomination day on June 20 while the early voting day would be on June 30.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar defended the Chini state seat with a 4,622-vote majority while PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim received 5,405 votes and Mohamad Razali Ithnain from PKR only obtained 1,065 votes. — Bernama