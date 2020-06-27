Chini by-election is training ground for BN campaign machinery for GE-15

PEKAN: Although Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN) are not being challenged by any major party in the Chini state by-election, it can still be a training ground for their campaign machinery in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE-15).

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the by-election was also the best opportunity for the party leaders to meet the people to explain the current state of the country’s politics including the foundation of the co-operation between the National Alliance (PN) and Muafakat Nasional.

“I hope the Chini by-election is the last by-election before we hold GE-15 and it is also a training for the party machinery for us to face the GE-15.

“Although people say the Chini by-election is not as hot as the others without the participation of candidates from the major parties, what is important is the explanation of the party’s policies and vision, especially on co-operation in the PN and the Muafakat Nasional, as many still do not fully understand the matter, especially among the voters,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony for the New Generation Ideas (Gagasan Generasi Baru), here today, which was also attended by Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Chini state Assembly Mohd Sharim Md Zain and Pekan PAS division chief Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim.

Mohamad also said that for the Chini by-election, the campaign machinery had to work harder because in implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the transmission of Covid-19, they would not be able to meet as many voters as before.

Meanwhile, Najib, who is also the BN operations director for the Chini by-election, said voters in the Chini constituency must give Mohd Sharim, 41, a win in the by-election because it would be a victory for the next generation of Felda, thus enabling them to carry out their aspirations.

“If Mohd Sharim wins, not only BN wins, not only Muafakat Nasional wins, not only the PN government wins, but also the new generation of Felda wins.

“The aspiration of the new generation must be linked to political power, don’t think that anything that is desired will happen by itself, it begins with political power,“ he said.

The Chini by-election will see a three-way contest between Mohd Sharim and two Independent candidates Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

The Chini by-election is set for July 4. The Chini state seat is also one of four constituencies under the Pekan parliament. - Bernama