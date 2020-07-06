Chini outcome not ‘true picture’

PETALING JAYA: The Chini by-election, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) scoring a landslide victory, was very much expected and gives little indication of the sentiment of the general public towards the newly formed federal government, said political scientists.

They claim the polls on Saturday were just a matter of formality, with Mohd Sharim Md Zain of BN being the only candidate from a notable political party, as the other two were independents.

The seat has also been an Umno stronghold, having been won by the same party since it was formed in 2004, besides being a rural constituency with Malay-majority voters.

Analysts added the true test of support of the rakyat for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would only be seen when a by-election is held in a seat with a mixed demography.

“If anything, the results in Chini just show that Umno in particular still enjoys the support of rural Malay voters,” Universiti Malaya academician Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said yesterday.

“Other than that, it’s hard to take away anything from the result. It was a straightforward, expected victory for BN.

“At least previously in the 14th general election (GE14), Umno’s candidate was up against PAS and PKR. Although BN still won it then, the majority was not as big.”

In Saturday’s results, Mohd Sharim garnered 13,872 votes compared with Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin’s 1,222 and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli’s 137 votes, with a 74% turnout.

Mohd Sharim’s majority of 12,650 was close to three times more than the majority of 4,622 garnered by his predecessor, the late Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun during GE14.

The cruise to victory led Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to claim that BN is still relevant and accepted by the people, having won six by-elections since the last GE.

However, Awang Azman said Chini should not be used as an indicator of growing support, seeing that BN was not given much of a challenge by the two independent candidates.

“If BN or PN wants to gauge their support, they need to wait for a by-election in a non-rural constituency where the voters are not mostly Malays.”