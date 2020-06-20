Chini state by-election: MACC opens two operations rooms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened two operations rooms (Ops rooms) to enable the public to channel information and complaints on corrupt activities or power abuse pertaining to the Chini state by-election.

MACC in a statement here informed that one of the Ops rooms, which will be in operation during office hours, is located at Kompleks SPRM Pahang, Bandar Indera Mahkota, Kuantan.

“The other is at the Jawatankuasa Kemajuan Keselamatan Kampung (JKKK) Felda Chini Satu office in Pekan, Pahang and will operate round-the-clock.

“The public also can channel any complaints on corruption or abuse of power via Hotline PRK Chini at 013-5485988/09-5716000 or by e-mail to prkchini@sprm.gov.my,” the statement said.

Pursuant to this, MACC advises all candidates and political parties contesting in the by-election to comply with election laws and regulations, in line with the MACC Act 2009 and Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012).

The Chini by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, of Barisan Nasional (BN) on May 6 due to a heart attack.

It is a three-cornered fight among BN’s Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41,businessman Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and social activist Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

Abu Bakar was first elected the Chini state assemblyman in the 11th general election in 2004.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar retained the seat with a 4,622-vote majority when he polled 10,027 votes to beat PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor, who obtained 5,405 votes, and Mohamad Razali Ithnain of PKR, who received only 1,065 votes.

The Chini by-election is the 11th by-election to be held since the last general election and the first under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. The PN alliance comprises several parties, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, BN, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Polling is on July 4. — Bernama