Chiropractic approach to self-healing

KUALA LUMPUR: Chiropractic care has become a popular alternative in the country due to its potential for self-healing and its unique approach to healthcare.

Chiropractor Dr Andre Abader, who runs his clinic at Wisma Lifecare in Bangsar South, said chiropractic care is a sought-after option for patients seeking relief from musculoskeletal issues.

Abader started his chiropractic business in 2007 to help people heal without the need for drugs or surgery.

“Most chiropractic clinics offer a comprehensive range of services to help patients address musculoskeletal issues and promote overall wellness.

“Services like chiropractic adjustments, posture correction and pain management form a holistic approach to musculoskeletal health, making chiropractic care a valuable and natural option for individuals seeking non-invasive solutions to various health concerns.

“It addresses a wide range of conditions, including back and neck pain, headaches, migraines, joint pain, sciatica, sports injuries, poor posture and arthritis,” he said.

Abader uses a blend of traditional chiropractic methods with the latest techniques and technology, which provides effective care for patients.

“While the core principles of chiropractic care remain consistent, the field has evolved, incorporating advancements in technology and innovative techniques,” he said.

“When traditional manual skeletal manipulative techniques are combined with modern tools, such as X-rays and advanced imaging technologies, we can gain a comprehensive understanding of a patient’s condition.

“These diagnostic aids enable chiropractors to make more accurate assessments and tailor treatment accordingly.”

Abader stressed that chiropractic care is often a long-term solution rather than a one-time fix to ensure that any discomfort or adverse reactions are promptly addressed, and adjustments to the treatment plan are made if necessary.

“Chiropractors focus on addressing the root causes of musculoskeletal problems, such as misalignment in the spine and joints. This misalignment can be caused by a variety of factors, such as poor posture, injuries or repetitive strain.”

Abader said chiropractic adjustments take time to correct spinal misalignments. This allows the body to heal, so chronic conditions may require multiple sessions for significant improvement.

“While some patients may experience significant relief after just a few sessions, others may need to continue seeing a chiropractor regularly to maintain their results. Patients need not worry because treatment is personalised to ensure the techniques applied are appropriate and safe for a particular condition.

“Chiropractors obtain informed consent from patients before initiating any treatment as the process involves explaining the proposed treatments, potential risks and expected outcomes.”

Abader said patients are encouraged to ask questions, ensuring they fully understand the procedures and can make informed decisions about their care.

He added that chiropractors would typically conduct a thorough assessment of each patient before starting treatment, which includes reviewing their medical history, performing a physical examination, and ordering diagnostic tests if necessary.

Association of Chiropractic Malaysia (ACM) president Dr Wong Yi Kai said while the non-profit organisation is dedicated to promoting chiropractic care in the country, it also ensures high standards of professionalism and patient care among practitioners.

“Chiropractors are required to comply with registration requirements set by the Traditional and Complementary Medicine (TCM) Council. Chiropractic education in Malaysia is overseen by the TCM Council of the Health Ministry, and ACM maintains a membership of qualified and experienced chiropractors who have met rigorous education, licensing and practice standards.”