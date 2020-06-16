Chocolate hub to be set up in Langkawi: Minister

ALOR STAR: The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry is planning to set up a chocolate entrepreneur hub in Langkawi to boost the cocoa commodity sector in the country while increasing tourism products in the island.

Its minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the country is now among the leading suppliers of blended cocoa but in respect of cocoa production, its production is still low.

“Malaysia is the first cocoa supplier in Asia and the fifth in the world. Therefore, we have to take this opportunity to establish a chocolate hub.

“Grants and funding would be provided by the ministry. In the early stage it would involve 20 selected entrepreneurs,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor during a working visit today.

The chocolate hub project would open opportunities particularly for the youth who are keen to participate in the cocoa production sector he said, adding that those who are qualified would be selected by the state.

For a start said Dr Mohd Khairuddin, participants would receive a grant of RM3,000 in the form of machines as well as training and the amount would be increased according to the need.

Besides Kedah, there are plans to create similar hubs in other states including Terengganu, Pulau Pinang and Pahang.

“For Kedah, we are planning it in Langkawi, the government would provide the site or place to set up a small factory and sell it directly to many people including tourists. It would also become a new tourism product for Kedah,” he said. — Bernama