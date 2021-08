PETALING JAYA: Select the most capable, irrespective of race or age. This is the advice political observers have for newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as he gets down to work on his new Cabinet.

University of Tasmania Asia Institute’s Prof James Chin said just like other melting pots such as the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, Malaysia can leverage on its diversity to get the best out of every community.

“These countries have used their multi-cultural talent to their advantage. They do their best not to discriminate when it comes to politics and other similar matters. Malaysia should emulate them,” he told theSun.

Chin said, unfortunately, most of the talented non-Malay politicians are in the Opposition, and Umno has already made it quite clear that it will not pick anyone from across the aisle to be a part of the government.

“Hence, we are left with the smaller parties such as the MCA and MIC. Sad to say, these parties do not have the top talents that the Opposition has.”

Chin said he does not expect Ismail Sabri to be able to achieve the task of forming a truly multi- racial government.

He added, equally bad is the great likelihood that this will be yet another “bloated” Cabinet.

There were 31 ministries in the Perikatan Nasional government, with 32 ministers and 38 deputies.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said apart from being multi-racial, the new Cabinet should also include people from various age groups.

“Ismail Sabri should consider giving more room to younger leaders too,” the political analyst suggested.

He said only those with a high level of credibility and ability to handle crises should be selected.

“Members of the Cabinet should also be willing to put aside their political differences and focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sivamurugan said the prime minister should opt for a small Cabinet. “We want quality, not quantity.”

He added that the country should also have a national recovery council to come up with strategies to lift the country out of the Covid-19 quagmire.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Prof Madya Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani while agreeing that a diverse Cabinet is ideal, said there are too few members of Parliament of other races, particularly Chinese and Indian.

“Nonetheless, a multi-racial and multi-ethnic Cabinet with capable leaders would be welcome.”

He said the newly formed Cabinet should focus on economic recovery and efforts to boost trade. “These are the two areas that were hit relatively hard by the pandemic.”

Mohd Azizuddin said while it would be good if each minister is an expert in a specific area, it should not be the sole determining factor.

“For instance, someone without a medical background can become the health minister as long as he is credible enough to deal with situations and crises.”

He said another consideration should be the ability to come up with new ideas to deal with the pandemic and other issues the country is facing.

“We should focus on reopening the market, bring back jobs and ensure that proper policies are put in place.”