Choices by new govt may be last chance for truly Malaysian nation: Expert

PETALING JAYA: The new government should concentrate on needs-based policies that are structured on developing a more sensible society rather than continuing with the current race-based ones, said Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) socio-political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian.

He said the mandate given to the new government should be used rationally and not focused on politicking or the interests of any personalities but rather, the people should be of topmost importance.

“Among the policies that should be (reviewed) are those involving education, cost of living, unemployment and job opportunities that cut across age groups and ethnicity,” he said, adding that it is not easy to turn away from race-based politics since it has been part of Malaysian life for a long time.

“Most of our political parties are race-based and it is difficult to undo them. However, they can serve all communities irrespective of race or religion. Only then can we come up with needs-based policies. This is the way forward. The people should be given priority above all else,” he said.

Former Transparency International Malaysia president Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the people want peace, stability, lower cost of living and harmony, adding that it is not difficult to achieve such aspirations if there is less politicking.

He said the new government should practise meritocracy and prioritise helping the underprivileged.

“This is what the new government should do, help those who need it most. This was laid out in the 1971 National Economic Policy. I know because I was part of the committee that drafted it. Nobody was against it but it got distorted along the way,” he told theSun, adding that the new government should also look at doing away with race-based parties.

“Raced-based parties worked well for a time with the ideals and ambitions of our nation’s forefathers. But halfway through, some leaders became very racist and practised extremism. So, we need to do away with it and have tough and severe laws against politicians who race-bait and make inflammatory religious comments. Maybe ban race or religion-based political parties too. The new government should work on this,” he added.

“Malaysia is a blessed nation which is being abused and could be abused further if politicians continue with religious bigotry and abuse of power. We are at a critical juncture in our history. We either ride on the crest to glory or fade away into oblivion. The choices of a new government may be our golden opportunity and last chance to develop a truly Malaysian nation.”

USM Policy Research and International Studies director Assoc Prof Dr Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said Barisan Nasional’s performance in GE15, being the worst in its history, was a reflection of rural voters, especially the Malays, who are unhappy with the kind of politics the party has been practising.

He said this also led to Pakatan Harapan garnering higher support from the Malay community, adding that he does not see anything wrong with race-based politics as long as every community, regardless of its ethnicity, is represented in government.

“I don’t believe race-based politics will go away so easily. It has kept our multiethnic country going, and kept it stable and peaceful compared with other countries that have experienced unrest.

“We may have race-based parties, but they represent all ethnicities and receive the support of all races, as evident during elections. This does not make political parties racist. What we need as the new government is a trustworthy one, that fights corruption and protects the rights of Malaysians,” he said.