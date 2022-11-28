Chong Wei welcomes third son

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s household has become livelier as he and his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo, welcomed their third son today.

Chong Wei, 40, shared the good news on his Facebook page, adding that they have named their third son Anson Lee.

Chong Wei and Mew Choo, who were married on Nov 9, 2012, have two other sons - nine-year-old Kingston Lee and seven-year-old Terrance Lee.

“Welcome. Third single. Much thanks to my lovely wife for all the sacrifice,” Chong Wei wrote in the post.

National sports icon Chong Wei announced his retirement from badminton in 2019 due to health issues.

Former national singles shuttler Mew Choo, meanwhile, decided to hang up her racquet in 2011 following a series of injuries.

Although they have both called it a day, stories about the Malaysian badminton power couple are still hot topics among badminton fans. - Bernama