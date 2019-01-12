Chow awaiting report from State Secretary’s office over lighting at apartment resembling a cross

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is still awaiting a report from the State Secretary’s office over the lighting issue at an apartment building in Jelutong which allegedly portrayed the image of a ‘cross’.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the residential project had yet to acquire a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and that the developer was currently testing the facilities, including the lighting system.

“We have yet to get an explanation from the developer on why the lights were lit up in such a manner, but in the next picture when more lights were switched on, it shows a normal view or facade.

“I believe this is not a place of worship or church, but an apartment building,“ he told reporters after opening the ‘Evolve Final Year 2019’ exhibition organised by KDU Penang University College here, today.

Recently, the image of an apartment building in Jelutong which featured a cross sign using lights lit up at the building caused displeasure among some residents in the nearby area and it is understood that they have also lodged a police report on the matter.

Yesterday, Penang Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, in a statement, urged the local authorities to direct the developer of the housing project to change the position of the lights in the building so that they do not form the sign of a cross.

Chow said he did not feel it was something done deliberately to hurt people’s feelings, but rather described it as part of the ‘built environment’ in the country.