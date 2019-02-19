Chow disappointed with able-bodied motorists occupying disabled parking spaces

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) is disappointed with the attitude of certain able-bodied motorists in the state who parked their vehicles in parking spaces designated for disabled persons.

He said that such attitude reflect their lack of empathy to the needs and difficulties of the disabled persons who wanted to mobilise themselves.

“Even though parking spaces for the disabled were not frequently occupied, able bodied people should not occupy them even if they found the spaces vacant. Just leave them for the disabled,“ he said when speaking at a Chinese New Year gathering organised by Society of the Disabled Persons Penang (SDPP) last night.

His remarks came after receiving complaints from members of SDPP who also called for stern action to be taken against those abusing these facilities.

He suggested SDPP to take up the role to stir greater awareness and to disseminate the knowledge on caring for the disabled persons among the general public in the state.

Meanwhile, SDPP President Datuk Teh Lay Kuan said there were still a lot more to do in caring for the disabled in Penang, particularly to tailor the facilities to meet their requirements.

Apart from the parking spaces, she said ramps meant for wheelchair-bound persons built in some newly completed buildings in the state were too steep and could not serve their purpose.

“We hope the relevant government authority can help us in this particular matter to rectify the situation,” she added. — Bernama