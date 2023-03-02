Chow: Discussion on state polls expected to take place on Feb 21

GEORGE TOWN: The discussion on the dissolution of six state legislative assemblies between the respective menteris besar and the chief minister is expected to take place on Feb 21, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic).

“Perhaps the discussion can be held in the third week of February because that week there is a meeting between menteris besar and chief ministers with the Prime Minister in Putrajaya and also a meeting of the Conference of Rulers,“ he told reporters here today.

Chow said this when asked about Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s proposal to dissolve the state legislative assembly on June 1 to pave the way for the state election.

The Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman said for the sake of uniformity the most suitable dates for the concerned states to hold their polls are in June or July.

Six states namely Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu need to hold their polls this year. - Bernama