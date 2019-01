GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) today denied that the feasibility study for the proposed undersea tunnel linking Penang island and Seberang Perai has been completed.

Chow said he had yet to receive the final report on the feasibility study conducted on the project, which meant it was not complete.

He said the state government had appointed HSSI, a professional engineering consultant, to act as an independent consulting engineer to vet the technical design and feasibility report first.

“The independent consulting engineer would need time to verify and check before they hand the final report to us. So far, we have not received any final report from them.”

Chow said this to the media, here, in response to a report by an English online news portal today that the feasibility study on the undersea tunnel had been completed.

The proposed 7.2-km long project linking Gurney Drive on the island to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Perai on the mainland is part of a massive RM6.3 billion infrastructure project that includes three paired road projects — North Coastal Road (linking Tanjong Bungah and Teluk Bahang), Ayer Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass and Gurney Drive-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass.

Chow also announced that Penang Hill visitors could now enjoy free Internet access through Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) “i-foundit!” app.

He said the joint initiative by Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) and TM was in line with Penang’s Vision 2030 to strengthen mobility, connectivity and the digital infrastructure.

“It allows visitors to enjoy free Internet access at the speed of up to 100Mbps at the main areas of Penang Hill as well as while waiting for their turn to board the funicular carriage.

“Free WiFi access is available at the lower station, upper station, Cliff Cafe and hilltop Dataran area,” he added. — Bernama