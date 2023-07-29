Chow: Former DAP members contesting as independents will not dent party's campaign

GEORGE TOWN: DAP’s campaign in the Penang state elections will not be affected by the decision of two disgruntled party members to stand as independent candidates, said state DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, who is also Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the party had not received any information about boycotts by supporters of incumbent assemblymen not nominated to defend their seats.

“There are only two seats where party members are standing as independents but their actions would not cause any problems as we have our own resources and machinery at all levels to ensure the smooth conduct of campaigns for the polls,” he told reporters after nominations for the state polls here today.

He said Penang DAP normally campaigned as a team for seats under each parliamentary constituency.

Chow urged supporters and voters to continue backing the party based on DAP’s track record in leading the state for the last 15 years, especially the past five years under his leadership as the chief minister.

Chow is defending the Padang Kota seat in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional candidate H’ng Khoon Leng, who is from Gerakan.

Incumbent Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and Kampung Jawa Autocity DAP branch chief David Marshel announced they were quitting the party to stand as independents in the Bagan Dalam and Perai seats respectively. -Bernama